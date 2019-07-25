Over 1,600 Syrians Return Home From Abroad Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) More than 1,600 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,665 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 428 people (128 women and 218 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 1,237 people (371 women and 631 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have destroyed at least 31 explosive devices over the given period, the center added.

The conflict in the country produced over 5 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance.

In June, Russian and Syrian military coordination staff said that about 1.8 million of Syrian refugees had already returned to their homes or places of temporary residence.