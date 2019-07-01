Over 1,600 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,600 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) More than 1,600 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,670 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 422 people (89 women and 152 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 1,248 people (304 women and 516 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the center said in its bulletin.

The message also stressed that since July 18, 2018, a total of 284,923 Syrians had returned back to their homes from abroad.

As for the infrastructure rehabilitation, four buildings have been restored over the past 24 hours, the center also stated.

Meanwhile, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land in the settlements of Shaukatliya, al-Othmaniyah, Oufaniya, Trunja, Rafid, Qseiba (al-Quneitra province), Nafa (Damascus province), destroying 32 explosive devices, the center said.

Lebanon and Jordan are among the most popular destinations for Syrian refugees, together with Turkey and Iraq. According to UN data, Jordan has welcomed more than 660,000 Syrians as of June 3, 2019, and Lebanon has hosted almost 1 million as of May 31, 2019.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration. There are over 6.6 million Syrians registered as refugees seeking asylum in 45 countries all over the world as of June 3, 2019, the UN estimates.