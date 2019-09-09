Over 1,600 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,600 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) More than 1,600 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

"Over the past day, a total of 1,612 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 407 people (including 122 women and 207 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,205 people (including 362 women and 615 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

The center added that two internally displaced Syrians had returned to their places of permanent residence in the country over the given period.

The Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.5 hectares (4.95 acres) of territory and defused 28 explosive devices, according to the bulletin.

Additionally, four residential buildings, a school and an electric power station have been repaired over the past 24 hours, the center added.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces have now regained control over most of the country's territories, they strive to create favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process, including through providing humanitarian aid and being a guarantor of ceasefire.