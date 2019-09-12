UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,600 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 01:19 PM

Over 1,600 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,600 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) More than 1,600 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

"Over the past day, a total of 1,625 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign states: 419 people (including 125 women and 214 children) have arrived from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,206 people (including 362 women and 615 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces have now regained control over most of the country's territories, they strive to create favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process, including through providing humanitarian aid and being a guarantor of ceasefire.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Damascus Lebanon Women From Government Refugee Million Arab

Recent Stories

Arms depot blasts damage north Cyprus hotel: offic ..

1 minute ago

Weekly inflation falls by 0.24 pc

1 minute ago

Indonesia forest fires surge, stoking global warmi ..

1 minute ago

Crimean Astronomer Spots First Ever Interstellar C ..

1 minute ago

Financial close of TAPI gas pipeline project likel ..

15 minutes ago

Asian equities mixed after US, China tariff moves

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.