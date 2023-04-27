UrduPoint.com

Over 16,000 Cross Into Egypt From Sudan To Escape Violence - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Over 16,000 Cross Into Egypt From Sudan to Escape Violence - Ministry

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry estimated Thursday that more than 16,000 Sudanese and foreign nationals crossed into Egypt since fatal clashes broke out in Sudan

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The Egyptian Foreign Ministry estimated Thursday that more than 16,000 Sudanese and foreign nationals crossed into Egypt since fatal clashes broke out in Sudan.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said Egypt took in some 14,000 Sudanese nationals and 2,000 other non-Egyptians from 50 countries and six international organizations, on top of more than 2,600 Egyptians who fled Sudan in the past weeks.

Sudan plunged into chaos on April 15 when long-simmering tensions between the regular army and the paramilitary boiled over. The number of people killed in clashes has reached 459 and at least 4,072 others have been injured, according to the World Health Organization.

