Over 16,000 irregular migrants leave Istanbul

Tue 27th August 2019

Over 16,000 irregular migrants in Istanbul have been sent to repatriation centers in other provinces of Turkey in the past 1.5 months, the governorship said on Tuesday

In a written statement, the Governorship of Istanbul said a total of 16,423 irregular migrants were sent from the city between July 12 and Aug. 25, and their repatriation process is ongoing.

Some 4,500 unregistered Syrians in Istanbul were also referred to temporary refugee centers in other provinces.

Also, Syrians registered in other provinces are leaving, the statement added.

Turkey last week extended a deadline until Oct. 30 for unregistered Syrians in Istanbul to leave the city and to go to the provinces where they were first registered.

New registrations in the city are not allowed but there are some exceptions for individuals who continue their education in the city, those who legally provide employment, and people whose treatment in the city is ongoing.

Turkey hosts over 3.6 million Syrians, some 540,000 out of them are living in Istanbul, according to the official figures.

