Over 160,000 Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed In France - Public Health Data

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 02:30 AM

Over 160,000 Coronavirus Cases Now Confirmed in France - Public Health Data

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in France has surpassed 160,000 with over 600 cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, according to the latest update on the public health website.

As of late Saturday, there were 160,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases in France. Over 9,800 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 at French hospitals, according to health ministry data.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths confirmed at French hospitals stands at 29,633. In the past 24 hours, 19 people died from COVID-19 at French hospitals.

A week ago, France's coronavirus death toll stood at around 29,400 while the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was at over 193,700.

On Saturday, protesters covered the building of the Paris headquarters of the French health ministry with red paint symbolizing the blood of those who have died from COVID-19. According to a statement released by the activist group calling itself "Attac," years of defunding and neglect have left the French healthcare system ill-prepared for emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Your Thoughts and Comments

