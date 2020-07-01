UrduPoint.com
Over 160,000 Coronavirus Cases Reported Every Day In Past Week: WHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:55 PM

Over 160,000 coronavirus cases reported every day in past week: WHO

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that more than 160,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported daily in the past week, and June saw over half of all cases reported since the start of the pandemic

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization said Wednesday that more than 160,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported daily in the past week, and June saw over half of all cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

"For the past week, the number of the new cases has exceeded 160,000 on every single day," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing, adding that "60 percent of all cases so far have been reported just in the past month."

