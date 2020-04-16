Over 1.61Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Health Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Almost 127,000 people across Russia remain under medical monitoring over suspicions of being infected with COVID-19, and over 1.61 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far, the official stopcoronavirus.

rf website reported on Thursday, citing data provided by Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor.

"According to Rospotrebnadzor data, over 1.61 million laboratory tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted as of today ... As many as 95,400 coronavirus tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours," the statement read.

As many as 126,950 people remain under medical monitoring in Russia over COVID-19 suspicions, the statement specified.