Over 1,638 US Service Members, Related Civilians Contracted COVID-19 - Pentagon

Thu 02nd April 2020

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among US service members and related civilians has exceeded 1,600, a Defense Department fact sheet revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among US service members and related civilians has exceeded 1,600, a Defense Department fact sheet revealed on Thursday.

"Total DoD Cases (Current, Recovered and Deaths) is 1,638," the fact sheet said.

According to the latest update, 893 military personnel have been infected, 35 of whom are hospitalized and 59 have recovered. The rest of the cases concern civilian personnel, dependents and contractors.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world has reached over 962,000, with more than 49,000 people having died, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center. The United States currently has more than 216,000 confirmed cases, according to the data.

