Over 170 Arrested As Climate Protests Target TotalEnergies And Fund Manager
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 10:20 AM
La Défense, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The boss of TotalEnergies told shareholders Friday that new oil fields had to be developed to meet global demand, as the annual meetings of the French energy giant and one of its biggest shareholders were picketed by climate activists.
Police said they detained 173 people among hundreds who gathered outside the Paris headquarters of Amundi, one of the world's biggest investment managers and a major TotalEnergies shareholder.
Climate activists also gathered hours before the TotalEnergies annual general meeting opened. Greenpeace members unfurled a "Wanted" banner calling its chief Patrick Pouyanne "the leader of France's most polluting company".
The banner was quickly taken down by police.
Several hundred activists belonging to Extinction Rebellion gathered outside Amundi for its general meeting.
A few dozen protesters forced their way into Amundi's tower block, daubing graffiti on the walls and smashing some windows, police said. Amundi said eight of its security staff were injured.
The activists say TotalEnergies is contributing to global warming and the destruction of biodiversity through its gas and oil activities.
Pouyanne told shareholders that higher oil prices prompted by insufficient fossil fuel output "would quickly become unbearable for the populations in emerging countries, but also in our developed countries".
Demand for oil was growing in line with the global population, he said.
But Pouyanne said TotalEnergies would pursue its "balanced strategy" of developing both fossil fuel and low-carbon energy production.
TotalEnergies had proved it was possible "to be a profitable, or even the most profitable, company while pursuing a transformation" toward cleaner energy, he said.
At Friday's meeting, nearly 80 percent of shareholders approved the company's climate strategy, with more than 75 percent also voting to renew Pouyanne as CEO for three years.
Pouyanne, who last month floated the idea of a New York listing for the company, told shareholders there was "no question" of TotalEnergies leaving France.
He said in April that there was "a case" to move from the Paris CAC 40 index to New York in search of higher valuations and larger markets.
French President Emmanuel Macron, asked by Bloomberg if he would be "happy" with such a move, responded: "Not at all and I would be very surprised" if it came to pass.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'
Vendrame breaks away to win Giro stage 19, as Pogacar cruises
EU told to tackle food cost differences across the bloc
Pakistan, Lithuania agree to enhance high-level cooperation in diverse sectors
LHC CJ urges judges to work without fear
More Stories From World
-
US stocks stabilize after choppy trading week ahead of long weekend18 seconds ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Charles Schawb Challenge scores20 minutes ago
-
Swiatek eyes place among greats with fourth French Open crown20 minutes ago
-
Wawrinka 'lucky enough to play, sometimes beat' the 'big three'20 minutes ago
-
Scrum the key as Sharks win European Challenge Cup final20 minutes ago
-
Politically charged Cannes heads to awards night30 minutes ago
-
McLaughlin spearheads scandal-hit Penske's strong Indy 500 bid50 minutes ago
-
Nadal ready for emotional French Open farewell1 hour ago
-
Massive landslide hits Papua New Guinea, many feared dead2 hours ago
-
Ex-regulator confirmed as new chief of Brazil's Petrobras8 hours ago
-
Dupont wants Toulouse to retain 'spontaneity' in Champions Cup final9 hours ago
-
Rebuilding hope for migrants aboard Med rescue ship9 hours ago