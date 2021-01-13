UrduPoint.com
Over 170 Cases Open After Capitol Unrest, 70 Charged - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) US authorities opened over 170 cases after Capitol unrest and charged over 70 of them, Acting US Attorney for DC Michael Sherwin told reporters on Tuesday.

"As we sit here now literally days after this event happened, we have already opened more than 170 subject files meaning these individuals have been identified as potential persons that committed crime on the Capitol grounds inside and outside," Sherwin said during a press briefing.

"We have already charged over 70 cases."

Sherwin predicted the numbers are going "to geometrically increase."

