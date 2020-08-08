Over 170 People Injured in Ongoing Clashes in Beirut - Lebanese Red Cross

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The number of people injured in ongoing clashes between police and protesters in central Beirut has risen to 172, the Lebanese Red Cross said on Saturday.

"#Beirut Demonstrations - UPDATE: #LebaneseRedCross has transported 55 people to nearby hospitals and has treated 117 people at the scene," the red cross tweeted.

Protests resumed in the Lebanese capital earlier in the day, with protesters demanding the resignation of the government and social reforms. Protests have already been marred by violence, with demonstrators throwing projectiles and police firing tear gas. Over a dozen ambulances had arrived to treat those injured.