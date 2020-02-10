UrduPoint.com
Over 170 People Seek Medical Help Following Unrest In Southern Kazakhstan - Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:58 PM

Over 170 People Seek Medical Help Following Unrest in Southern Kazakhstan - Minister

More than 170 people have sought medical assistance in the wake of the recent unrest in southern Kazakhstan, with 14 remaining in serious condition, Vice Healthcare Minister Kamalzhan Nadyrov said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) More than 170 people have sought medical assistance in the wake of the recent unrest in southern Kazakhstan, with 14 remaining in serious condition, Vice Healthcare Minister Kamalzhan Nadyrov said on Monday.

On Friday, a mass brawl in the Korday district of the southern Jambyl region turned into civil unrest that resulted in 10 people dead and almost 50 detained. As a result of ensuing acts of arson, 25 houses, 31 shops and 41 vehicles were damaged. According to the authorities, the unrest was caused by a traffic dispute that some instigators tried to make interethnic. The region in question is home to the Dungans, a Muslim minority group of Chinese ethnic origin.

"In total, more than 170 people have sought medical assistance. These are mostly people with minor injuries and bruises. All of them were provided with the necessary first aid. Many surgeries of varying complexity were performed. There were serious injuries too, mostly gunshot wounds. Fourteen people are still in serious condition in intensive care," Nadyrov wrote on Facebook.

According to the minister, some of those injured sought medical assistance in neighboring Kyrgyzstan. Nine of the 13 people admitted to Kyrgyz medical facilities have been transferred to Kazakh hospitals, while the rest will soon be discharged.

As of now, 43 people remain in hospitals in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, he added.

