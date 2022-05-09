UrduPoint.com

Over 170 People Successfully Evacuated Today From Azovstal - UN

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) More than 170 people were evacuated from the the Azovstal steel plant and other areas around Mariupol on Sunday, Osnat Lubrani, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, said.

"Another round of evacuations of civilians from Azovstal steelworks and other areas around Mariupol has been successfully concluded today. I am immensely relieved to confirm that more than 170 people who have endured over 10 weeks of intense shelling and fighting are now able to have some respite in Zaporizhzhia, where humanitarian organizations will provide immediate assistance to them," Lubrani said in a statement.

"This new safe passage operation brings the total number of people evacuated from the area to over 600. It has been possible thanks to the determination of the teams from the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross with whom I have worked hand in hand during the last 10 days," Lubrani added.

More Stories From World

