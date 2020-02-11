UrduPoint.com
Over 170 Taliban Militants Surrender To Afghan Forces In Herat, Ghor Provinces - Military

Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:10 PM

Over 170 Taliban Militants Surrender to Afghan Forces in Herat, Ghor Provinces - Military

More than 170 Taliban militants have laid down their arms in the western Herat and central Ghor provinces of Afghanistan, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesda

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) More than 170 Taliban militants have laid down their arms in the western Herat and central Ghor provinces of Afghanistan, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, 160 militants, including three group leaders, surrendered in the Shahrak district of the Ghor province, while 12 others surrendered in the Chesht-e Sharif district of the Herat province.

The ministry noted that Monday's surrenders came amid unprecedented pressure that the Afghan military had been exerting on militants over the past few months.

In January, 582 Taliban fighters surrendered to the Afghan security forces in the aforementioned districts, according to the military.

Additionally, 10 Taliban militants laid down their arms in the Gurziwan district of the northern Faryab province last week.

