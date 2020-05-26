Over 1,700 COVID-19 'Contact Tracers' to Begin Work By June 1 in New York City - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) New York City has hired more than 1,700 so-called "contact tracers" who will begin tracking the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by next week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"As of today, I am pleased to say we have hired over 1,700 contact tracers, and they will be will be on duty doing their good work by June 1," de Blasio said.

De Blasio noted that New York City has surpassed its goal to recruit 1,000 contact tracers for a major testing and tracing network announced by him in April.

Of the total number of contact tracers, more than 900 will be serving as case investigators who will call residents identified to have positive novel coronavirus test results and track down the people these residents have been in touch with.

Some 770 so-called monitors will call the contacts, bring them in for tests and continue to be in touch with those diagnosed with COVID-19.

De Blasio also said that the New York City will be opening 16 new COVID-19 testing centers across its five boroughs to bring the total to more than 180 sites by the end of June.

With 20,000 novel coronavirus tests currently being performed at centers per day, New York City aims to increase the number to 50,000 by August 1, the mayor said.

The contact tracing program has been criticized for being a surveillance system that violates fundamental rights guaranteed by the US Constitution.