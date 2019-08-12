UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,700 Jews Ascended Temple Mount Despite Clashes - Police

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 09:50 PM

Over 1,700 Jews Ascended Temple Mount Despite Clashes - Police

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) More than 1,700 Jews managed on Sunday to ascend the Temple Mount in Jerusalem despite clashes between Muslims and Israeli security forces, Israeli police said Monday.

On Sunday, the clashes erupted due to religious tensions over the junction of Muslim and Jewish holy days. Muslims started celebrating Eid al-Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," an Islamic holiday marking the end of the annual hajj pilgrimage to the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Also on that day, the Jews mourned the destruction of the temples that once stood on the Temple Mount.

"It was decided to allow visits to the Temple Mount, with 1,729 Jews and some 200 tourists, accompanied by police, having ascended the mount," police said.

Before the holidays, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pointed out that banning access to the Mount Temple for Jews was out of question and the only matter of concern was ensuring security at the site.

The Al Aqsa mosque on Temple Mount, which is situated close to both Christian and Jewish holy sites, has been the flashpoint in the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The mosque is part of the Temple Mount area, which has repeatedly seen confrontations in recent years between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli servicemen, resulting in injuries and casualties.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Hajj Israel Palestine Mecca Holidays Jerusalem Temple Saudi Arabia SITE Sunday Mosque Muslim Jew Christian

Recent Stories

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

2 hours ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

2 hours ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Aramco reports first half 2019 net income of ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wish ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.