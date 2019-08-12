Over 1,700 Jews Ascended Temple Mount Despite Clashes - Police

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) More than 1,700 Jews managed on Sunday to ascend the Temple Mount in Jerusalem despite clashes between Muslims and Israeli security forces, Israeli police said Monday.

On Sunday, the clashes erupted due to religious tensions over the junction of Muslim and Jewish holy days. Muslims started celebrating Eid al-Adha, also known as the "Festival of Sacrifice," an Islamic holiday marking the end of the annual hajj pilgrimage to the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Also on that day, the Jews mourned the destruction of the temples that once stood on the Temple Mount.

"It was decided to allow visits to the Temple Mount, with 1,729 Jews and some 200 tourists, accompanied by police, having ascended the mount," police said.

Before the holidays, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pointed out that banning access to the Mount Temple for Jews was out of question and the only matter of concern was ensuring security at the site.

The Al Aqsa mosque on Temple Mount, which is situated close to both Christian and Jewish holy sites, has been the flashpoint in the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The mosque is part of the Temple Mount area, which has repeatedly seen confrontations in recent years between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli servicemen, resulting in injuries and casualties.