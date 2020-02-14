UrduPoint.com
Over 1,700 Medical Staff Infected With Novel Coronavirus In China

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:12 PM

A total of 1,716 Chinese medical workers had been infected with the novel coronavirus by Feb. 11, accounting for 3.8 percent of the overall confirmed cases in China, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Friday

A total of 1,716 Chinese medical workers had been infected with the novel coronavirus by Feb. 11, accounting for 3.8 percent of the overall confirmed cases in China, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Friday.

Among them, six people had died from the virus, standing at 0.

4 percent of the country's total deaths, said Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the NHC, at a press conference.

The number of infected medics in Hubei Province hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak reached 1,502, or 87.5 percent of the national confirmed cases of medical staff, while the figure for the capital city of Wuhan was 1,102, or 73.4 percent of the infected medics in the province.

