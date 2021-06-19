UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,700 People Evacuated In Crimea Amid Heavy Rains - Emergencies Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 09:30 AM

Over 1,700 People Evacuated in Crimea Amid Heavy Rains - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) More than 1,700 people have been evacuated in Russia's Crimea amid heavy rains and massive floods, with almost 200 staying in temporary shelters, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday.

"We have evacuated 1,773 people from the flooded area, including 321 children," the ministry's Crimean branch said in a statement, adding that 183 people are currently staying at five temporary shelters.

Crimea has been witnessing the natural disaster caused by a strong cyclone that led to the flooding of over 300 households on Thursday in the east of the peninsula, including the city of Kerch. On Friday, the cyclone hit Yalta, leading to the overflowing of a river as well as the flooding of streets and homes; the entrance into the city was closed.

Related Topics

Russia Kerch Yalta From Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Europe updates air travel guidelines to factor in ..

9 hours ago

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

10 hours ago

US Prepared Then Suspended Lethal Military Aid Pac ..

9 hours ago

Balochistan govt unveils Rs 584.083 bln growth-ori ..

9 hours ago

Murphy achieves crowning Royal Ascot moment and is ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.