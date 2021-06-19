Over 1,700 People Evacuated in Crimea Amid Heavy Rains - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) More than 1,700 people have been evacuated in Russia's Crimea amid heavy rains and massive floods, with almost 200 staying in temporary shelters, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday.

"We have evacuated 1,773 people from the flooded area, including 321 children," the ministry's Crimean branch said in a statement, adding that 183 people are currently staying at five temporary shelters.

Crimea has been witnessing the natural disaster caused by a strong cyclone that led to the flooding of over 300 households on Thursday in the east of the peninsula, including the city of Kerch. On Friday, the cyclone hit Yalta, leading to the overflowing of a river as well as the flooding of streets and homes; the entrance into the city was closed.