UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,700 People Evacuated In Crimea Amid Heavy Rains - Emergencies Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:43 PM

Over 1,700 People Evacuated in Crimea Amid Heavy Rains - Emergencies Ministry

More than 1,700 people have been evacuated in Russia's Crimea amid heavy rains and massive floods, with almost 200 staying in temporary shelters, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) More than 1,700 people have been evacuated in Russia's Crimea amid heavy rains and massive floods, with almost 200 staying in temporary shelters, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday.

"We have evacuated 1,773 people from the flooded area, including 321 children," the ministry's Crimean branch said in a statement, adding that 183 people are currently staying at five temporary shelters.

The head of the Yalta city administration, Yanina Pavlenko, said that one person had died, one went missing and 18 others were injured as a result of the heavy rains.

"Of these, two were hospitalized, one underwent surgery.

One is dead, one woman is missing," Pavlenko said, adding that search and rescue operations are underway.

The official added that over a hundred houses remain flooded and the water supply in the entire city district is still suspended.

Crimea has been witnessing the natural disaster caused by a strong cyclone that led to the flooding of over 300 households on Thursday in the east of the peninsula, including the city of Kerch. On Friday, the cyclone hit Yalta, leading to the overflowing of a river as well as the flooding of streets and homes; the entrance into the city was closed.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Water Russia Died Kerch Yalta Women From Rains

Recent Stories

Ebrahim Raeisia wins Presidential elections,  Pre ..

7 minutes ago

500 people trained for tourism promotion in KPK

15 seconds ago

UNHCR urges world leaders to reverse trend of soar ..

18 seconds ago

Djibouti Working to Sign Contracts With Russian Co ..

20 seconds ago

 India’s top athlete Milkha Singh” passes aw ..

32 minutes ago

DEWA&#039;s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to highlig ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.