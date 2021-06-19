Over 1,700 People Evacuated in Crimea Amid Heavy Rains - Emergencies Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 1,700 people have been evacuated in Russia's Crimea amid heavy rains and massive floods, with almost 200 staying in temporary shelters, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) More than 1,700 people have been evacuated in Russia's Crimea amid heavy rains and massive floods, with almost 200 staying in temporary shelters, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday.

"We have evacuated 1,773 people from the flooded area, including 321 children," the ministry's Crimean branch said in a statement, adding that 183 people are currently staying at five temporary shelters.

The head of the Yalta city administration, Yanina Pavlenko, said that one person had died, one went missing and 18 others were injured as a result of the heavy rains.

"Of these, two were hospitalized, one underwent surgery.

One is dead, one woman is missing," Pavlenko said, adding that search and rescue operations are underway.

The official added that over a hundred houses remain flooded and the water supply in the entire city district is still suspended.

Crimea has been witnessing the natural disaster caused by a strong cyclone that led to the flooding of over 300 households on Thursday in the east of the peninsula, including the city of Kerch. On Friday, the cyclone hit Yalta, leading to the overflowing of a river as well as the flooding of streets and homes; the entrance into the city was closed.