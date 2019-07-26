Over 1,700 Syrians Return Home From Abroad Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

More than 1,700 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday

"Over the past day, a total of 1,705 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 382 people (115 women and 195 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 1,323 people (397 women and 675 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have destroyed 34 explosive devices over the given period, the bulletin added.

Since July 18, 2018, a total of 325,252 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon, according to the bulletin.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration. Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.