Over 1,700 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:44 PM

More than 1,700 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Saturday

"Over the past day, in total 1,743 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 417 people (including 125 women and 213 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,326 people (including 398 women and 676 children) from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

The center added that seven internally displaced Syrians had returned to their places of permanent residence in the country over the given period.

Meanwhile, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of land in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa, destroying 32 explosive devices, the center said.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

