Over 1,700 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,700 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) More than 1,700 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,760 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 376 people ([including] 113 women and 192 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 1,384 people ([including] 415 women and 706 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

As many as 519 Syrians returned to the places of their permanent residence, the center added.

Meanwhile, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land, destroying 39 explosive devices, it said.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration. According to UN estimates, there are over 6.6 million Syrians registered as refugees seeking asylum in 45 countries worldwide. Lebanon and Jordan are among the most popular destinations for Syrian refugees, now hosting about 1 million and 660,000 refugees, respectively.