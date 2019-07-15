UrduPoint.com
Over 1,700 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) More than 1,700 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,767 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 424 people (including 127 women and 217 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 1,343 people (including 403 women and 685 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

The center added that 17 internally displaced Syrians had returned to their places of permanent residence in the country over the given period.

The Syrian army engineering units have cleared a total of 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory and defused 46 explosive devices, the center noted.

The bulletin added that the Russian Kadyrov Regional Public Fund carried out a humanitarian delivery in Aleppo, handing out one tonne of bread.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, regained control over most of the country's territories, they strive to create favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process, including through providing humanitarian aid and being a guarantor of ceasefire.

