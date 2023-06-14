UrduPoint.com

Over 17,000 People From 130 Countries, Territories to Participate in SPIEF - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) More than 17,000 people from 130 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian presidential adviser and SPIEF executive secretary Anton Kobyakov said on Tuesday.

"At the moment, more than 17,000 (people) from 130 countries and territories have confirmed their participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," Kobyakov was quoted as saying by the Roscongress Foundation.

Kobyakov called the forum a communication tool between society and the authorities, which determines the pace and depth of transformation taking place in Russia.

"Mechanisms for the strategic development of the state are being worked out at the forum in interaction with all development institutions, regions of the country, NGOs, public associations, media and youth organizations," Kobyakov concluded.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has been held since 1997, and since 2006 it has been held under the patronage and with the participation of the President of the Russian Federation. In 2020, the forum was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

