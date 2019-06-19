Over 17,000 runners sign up for Borobudur Marathon in Indonesia

More than 17,000 runners from at home and abroad have registered to take part in the Borobudur Marathon which is slated to be held in Indonesia's Central Java province later this year, the organizing committee of the event said here on Tuesday

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ):More than 17,000 runners from at home and abroad have registered to take part in the Borobudur Marathon which is slated to be held in Indonesia's Central Java province later this year, the organizing committee of the event said here on Tuesday.

The forthcoming event will be held by the provincial government in cooperation with Indonesia's largest newspaper Kompas and the Central Java Bank.

Of the registering runners, the committee will select 8,000 to take part in the event, which is scheduled to be staged in Lumbini Park at the Borobudur Temple compound in Malang district on November 17.

The Borobudur Marathon was first held in 2016 and the number of the participants has risen gradually each year, according to the committee.

The sport event has helped promote tourism in the area and generated revenue for the province, governor of Central Java province Ganjar Pranowo said.