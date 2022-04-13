- Home
Over 1.7Bln People Exposed To Disruptions Of Food, Energy Amid Ukraine Conflict - Guterres
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 09:40 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) A total of 1.7 billion people have been highly exposed to disruptions of food and energy supplies during the Ukraine conflict, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.
"As many as 1.7 billion people one-third of whom are already living in poverty are now highly exposed to disruptions in food, energy and finance systems that are triggering increases in poverty and hunger," he said at a press conference.