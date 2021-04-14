Over 180 Dead, Dozens Missing in Tropical Cyclone in Southern Indonesia - Reports

Over 180 people are dead and 47 people are missing as a result of the tropical cyclone Seroja that struck Indonesia's southernmost province of East Nusa Tenggara in early April, the Xinhua news agency on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Over 180 people are dead and 47 people are missing as a result of the tropical cyclone Seroja that struck Indonesia's southernmost province of East Nusa Tenggara in early April, the Xinhua news agency on Wednesday.

At least 250 others sustained injuries, the outlet said, citing deputy province governor Josef Nae Soi.

Although the number of evacuees has reached around 50,000, many of them have begun to come back to their homes.

The tropical cyclone struck Indonesia and East Timor in early April, triggering flash floods and landslides. The disaster destroyed a plenty of houses, public facilities, roads and bridges.