MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Heavy rains and strong winds prompted the authorities of Jeju International Airport to cancel more than 180 flights to and from South Korea's southern island of Jeju on Friday morning, the Yonhap news agency reports.

The agency cited the airport authorities as saying that 183 domestic flights were canceled as of 8:00 a.m. local time (23:00 GMT on Thursday). The authorities were aiming to resume the airport's operations around 1:00 p.m.

The agency also cited weather authorities as saying that alerts for high winds were issued on Thursday when 243 flights arriving at and departing from the island were canceled.