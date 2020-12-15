UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 180 Migrants Arrive In Canary Islands Over Past Few Hours - Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Over 180 Migrants Arrive in Canary Islands Over Past Few Hours - Emergency Services

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Rescue services have found six boats with over 180 undocumented migrants at sea off the coast of the Canary Islands, the Canary's emergency service said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, a total of 181 undocumented migrants were aboard.

A total of 133 of them were transferred to Gran Canaria, while the rest were transported to Tenerife. One migrant was hospitalized.

According to the Spanish Interior Ministry's statistics, Spain has recently been experiencing the largest migrant inflows in the Canary Islands. From January to November 2020, 37,213 migrants arrived in the country by sea, including 19,566 people who came directly to the Islands, which is 881.7 percent more than in the previous year.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Spain January November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz’s to be appointed as NDMA Ch ..

20 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Suspends Traditional Briefings D ..

29 minutes ago

S. Korea to Buy 12 Sikorsky Helicopters to Boost A ..

31 minutes ago

South Korea's Moon Congratulates Biden on Winning ..

31 minutes ago

NATO Says Opposed to Treaty on the Prohibition of ..

31 minutes ago

All Russia's Regions Started Vaccination Against C ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.