Over 180 Migrants Arrive in Canary Islands Over Past Few Hours - Emergency Services

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Rescue services have found six boats with over 180 undocumented migrants at sea off the coast of the Canary Islands, the Canary's emergency service said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, a total of 181 undocumented migrants were aboard.

A total of 133 of them were transferred to Gran Canaria, while the rest were transported to Tenerife. One migrant was hospitalized.

According to the Spanish Interior Ministry's statistics, Spain has recently been experiencing the largest migrant inflows in the Canary Islands. From January to November 2020, 37,213 migrants arrived in the country by sea, including 19,566 people who came directly to the Islands, which is 881.7 percent more than in the previous year.