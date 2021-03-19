UrduPoint.com
Over 180 Military Attaches From 34 Countries Receive Sputnik V Vaccine In Russia - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:30 AM

Over 180 Military Attaches From 34 Countries Receive Sputnik V Vaccine in Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) More than 180 military attaches from 34 countries were vaccinated with the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"One hundred and eighty-three foreign military attaches from 34 countries of the [Commonwealth of Independent States] CIS, Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America voluntarily took part in the vaccination campaign against coronavirus with the Russian Sputnik V," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that all of them underwent a mandatory health checkup prior to inoculation. Those who had not previously had COVID-19 and had no contraindications were admitted to vaccination.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine ranks among the world's top three and is approved in 50 countries across the world. In early February, the prestigious Lancet medical magazine published a peer-reviewed study confirming the vaccine efficacy at 91.6 percent.

