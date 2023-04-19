More than 180 miners have been evacuated from the Raspadskaya coal mine the largest coal and the largest underground mine in the country in Russia's Kemerovo region due to a fire, an emergency services representative told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) More than 180 miners have been evacuated from the Raspadskaya coal mine the largest coal and the largest underground mine in the country in Russia's Kemerovo region due to a fire, an emergency services representative told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The evacuation of 181 miners is underway due to a fire," the representative said.

All miners are in touch, the official said, adding that the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

There are no victims reported yet, the administration of the city of Mezhdurechensk, where the mine is located, told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, the regional emergency services told Sputnik that 217 miners had been brought to the surface, while the evacuation of 58 others was underway.

Later in the day, the emergency services said that all 275 miners had been rescued and brought to the surface. A spokesman for the Raspadskaya coal-mining company confirmed the information, adding that the miners' life and health were out of danger.

The emergency services also later said that the fire in the Raspadskaya mine had been extinguished.

Kemerovo Region's Governor Sergey Tsivilev confirmed that the fire had broken out at the mine at the depth of several hundred meters, adding that the cause was being established.