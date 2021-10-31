UrduPoint.com

Over 1,800 Illegal Migrants Arrive In Cyprus In Oct, Most Through Green Line - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:10 PM

Over 1,800 Illegal Migrants Arrive in Cyprus in Oct, Most Through Green Line - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The number of illegal migrants coming to the Republic of Cyprus has been increasing, with over 1,800 migrants recorded in October, most of which arrived though the "green line" that separates the Turkish-controlled northern part of the island from the Greek-Cypriot administered south, Cypriot Minister of Interior Nicos Nouris said.

"There is a deterioration of arriving migrants, especially this October, when the number of illegal migrants surpassed 1,800. The vast majority (of these migrants) arrive from the green line," the minister said on Saturday, as quoted in a press release.

The official said that all migrants arriving in the republic were assisted by Turkey.

"We have a large green line spreading 184 km (114 miles) in length.

It's not easy to control (it)," the minister added.

The government is taking measures to solve the issue of illegal migration, by intensifying guard spots at the "green line," Nouris said.

"We cannot continue to accept such numbers of migrants, who, while respecting their desire for a better future, are coming to Cyprus. Unfortunately, our small country will have to safeguard its own interests and therefore has urgently asked the EU to strengthen guard on the green line," the minister said.

Cyprus has been greatly impacted by the vast number of illegal migrants coming into the country through the "green line." On March 21, the country issued a press release asking Ankara to agree to an inspection from relevant EU agencies, such as Frontex, the border control agency.

Related Topics

Turkey Ankara Cyprus March October Border All From Government

Recent Stories

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their country’ national day at Expo ..

40 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

3 hours ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

5 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.