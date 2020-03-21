Over 1,800 New COVID-19 Cases Registered in France Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in France rose by 1,847 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of cases to 14,459, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"As for this Saturday, March 21, there are 14,459 confirmed cases ... [A total of] 562 people died [from the virus] in hospitals," the statement read.

The statement added that 6,172 people remained in hospitals across the country, and 1,525 of them were in intensive care.

The previous reports indicated that 12,612 COVID-19 cases were detected in France, and 450 people died.