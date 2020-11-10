Over 1,800 Polling Stations Open in Jordan as Nation Elects New Parliament - State Media

More than 1,800 voting stations across all of Jordan started their work at 7 a.m. (05:00 GMT) on Tuesday to receive citizens, who will choose new members to the lower house of the country's parliament, the state-run Petra news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) More than 1,800 voting stations across all of Jordan started their work at 7 a.m. (05:00 GMT) on Tuesday to receive citizens, who will choose new members to the lower house of the country's parliament, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

According to the final electoral information, a total of 1,674 candidates, including 360 females, are fighting for 130 seats in the country's House of Representatives, which are distributed among 23 electoral districts. At least 15 of the seats are expected to be occupied by women.

According to the Independent Election Commission (IEC), the number of registered voters amounts to 4,647,835 people, including 577,000 participating for the first time. The voting centers are operated by over 52,000 people, the news agency said.

The vote is held in line with strict health measures amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and the election will then be followed by a five-day nationwide lockdown, starting Wednesday.

Voters are required to maintain a two-meter (6.5 feet) distance from each other and wear medical masks and gloves, the IEC said. According to the commission, the electoral process is being monitored by 9,667 local observers and 108 from abroad. The centers are scheduled to close at 7 p.m.

According to media reports, 40 out of 50 registered political parties are set to participate in the election, including the Islamic Action Front party, the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood movement (banned in Russia) in the country.