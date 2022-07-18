Over 180,000 people in Hong Kong take 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccines

Over 180,000 people in Hong Kong have taken the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines, official data showed Monday

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Over 180,000 people in Hong Kong have taken the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines, official data showed Monday.

Since the start of a mass inoculation program in February last year, about 6.76 million people, or 92.

8 percent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while over 6.49 million, or 89.2 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

As of Monday, 65.8 percent of the eligible people in Hong Kong have taken the third dose.

On Monday, Hong Kong registered 3,182 confirmed locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 and 254 imported cases, official data showed.