Over 182,700 People In Russia Under Doctors' Control Due To COVID-19 Suspicions - Watchdog

Sun 29th March 2020 | 12:20 PM

Over 182,700 People in Russia Under Doctors' Control Due to COVID-19 Suspicions - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) A total f 182,702 people in Russia remain under control of medical experts as they may be infected with coronavirus, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said on Sunday.

"As of the expired period in 2020, 273,426 people were under medical supervision in Russia. As of March 28, 182,702 people remain under medical supervision," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

The total tally of COVID-19 patients in Russia stands at 1,264 in 62 regions.

