Open Menu

Over 185,000 People Joined Russian Military In 2023 - Medvedev

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Over 185,000 People Joined Russian Military in 2023 - Medvedev

More than 185,000 people have joined the Russian armed forces in 2023, and some 109,000 of them are in reserve, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday, citing data form the Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) More than 185,000 people have joined the Russian armed forces in 2023, and some 109,000 of them are in reserve, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday, citing data form the Defense Ministry.

"According to the Defense Ministry, from January 1 this year to July 4, more than 185,000 people were accepted into the ranks of the armed forces. Of these, about 109,000 people are in the reserve," Medvedev said at a working meeting, adding that nearly 10,000 people signed contracts with the Defense Ministry last week.

Medvedev added that, on average, 1,400 people joined the military in June per day.

Related Topics

Russia January June July From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for priority to comp ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for priority to completion of public welfare proje ..

5 minutes ago
 Naqvi, Zhao Shiren discuss ways to enhance coopera ..

Naqvi, Zhao Shiren discuss ways to enhance cooperation

6 minutes ago
 Iran officially becomes member of SCO family

Iran officially becomes member of SCO family

6 minutes ago
 Naqvi inaugurates tracking system, e-challan app f ..

Naqvi inaugurates tracking system, e-challan app for Punjab HPP

6 minutes ago
 Police raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, raw m ..

Police raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, raw material

6 minutes ago
 Russia says 'no grounds' for extending Ukraine gra ..

Russia says 'no grounds' for extending Ukraine grain export deal

2 minutes ago
Barakah One Company completes Barakah Nuclear Ener ..

Barakah One Company completes Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant refinancing with UAE ..

16 minutes ago
 EU's Borrell Says Discussed Ukraine Conflict With ..

EU's Borrell Says Discussed Ukraine Conflict With UK Foreign Secretary

2 minutes ago
 US Colleges Could Still Try Practicing Race-Based ..

US Colleges Could Still Try Practicing Race-Based Admissions Despite SCOTUS Deci ..

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

2 minutes ago
 Unknown Powder Believed to Be Cocaine Found in Whi ..

Unknown Powder Believed to Be Cocaine Found in White House - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Tajikistan's Leader Says SCO Gaining Importance as ..

Tajikistan's Leader Says SCO Gaining Importance as 'Unique' Mix of Nations

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World