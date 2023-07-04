Over 185,000 People Joined Russian Military in 2023 - Medvedev

More than 185,000 people have joined the Russian armed forces in 2023, and some 109,000 of them are in reserve, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday, citing data form the Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) More than 185,000 people have joined the Russian armed forces in 2023, and some 109,000 of them are in reserve, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday, citing data form the Defense Ministry.

"According to the Defense Ministry, from January 1 this year to July 4, more than 185,000 people were accepted into the ranks of the armed forces. Of these, about 109,000 people are in the reserve," Medvedev said at a working meeting, adding that nearly 10,000 people signed contracts with the Defense Ministry last week.

Medvedev added that, on average, 1,400 people joined the military in June per day.