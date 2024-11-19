Over 1.8M Affected By Typhoons In Philippines
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Over 1.8 million people were affected by typhoons across the Philippines during the last month, local media reported on Tuesday.
The latest Typhoon Man-yi was the sixth storm to hit the Southeast Asian country in a month.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council data showed that 1.81 million people or 495,788 families were impacted by tropical cyclones Toraji, Usagi and Man-Yi, the Philstar reported.
Around 453,809 individuals are living in evacuation centers while 163,527 are being sheltered outside these facilities.
On Monday, local authorities said that at least eight people were killed and two are missing across the country during the latest Typhoon Man-yi while last month Tropical Storm Trami killed around 150 people in the Philippines.
Some 20 areas in the Luzon region are under a state of emergency as Typhoon Man-yi hit the region this weekend.
Strong wind and heavy rain also caused huge damage to infrastructure and damaged 11,759 houses, including 1,525 totally destroyed.
While 322 roads and 101 bridges were also damaged by flood waters, according to the report.
On Monday, flood water also submerged hundreds of houses in the northern Philippines after authorities released water from Magat Dam following Typhoon Man-yi caused heavy rain in different parts of the country.
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
More Stories From World
-
Spain royals to visit flood epicentre after chaotic trip: media2 minutes ago
-
Burst dike leaves Filipino farmers under water2 minutes ago
-
Man held after crashing car near China school, injuring multiple children2 minutes ago
-
Federer hails 'historic' Nadal ahead of imminent retirement2 minutes ago
-
Ukraine vows no surrender, Kremlin issues nuke threat on 1,000th day of war3 minutes ago
-
Italy beat Swiatek's Poland to reach BJK Cup final12 minutes ago
-
Putin broadens rules on Russia's use of nuclear arms22 minutes ago
-
Swedish app aims to solve household chore disputes43 minutes ago
-
Boeing announces almost 2,200 layoffs at historic sites1 hour ago
-
Floods strike thousands of houses in northern Philippines1 hour ago
-
Nearly 100 food aid trucks violently looted in Israeli-occupied Gaza, UN says1 hour ago
-
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members1 hour ago