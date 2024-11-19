Open Menu

Over 1.8M Affected By Typhoons In Philippines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Over 1.8 million people were affected by typhoons across the Philippines during the last month, local media reported on Tuesday.

The latest Typhoon Man-yi was the sixth storm to hit the Southeast Asian country in a month.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council data showed that 1.81 million people or 495,788 families were impacted by tropical cyclones Toraji, Usagi and Man-Yi, the Philstar reported.

Around 453,809 individuals are living in evacuation centers while 163,527 are being sheltered outside these facilities.

On Monday, local authorities said that at least eight people were killed and two are missing across the country during the latest Typhoon Man-yi while last month Tropical Storm Trami killed around 150 people in the Philippines.

Some 20 areas in the Luzon region are under a state of emergency as Typhoon Man-yi hit the region this weekend.

Strong wind and heavy rain also caused huge damage to infrastructure and damaged 11,759 houses, including 1,525 totally destroyed.

While 322 roads and 101 bridges were also damaged by flood waters, according to the report.

On Monday, flood water also submerged hundreds of houses in the northern Philippines after authorities released water from Magat Dam following Typhoon Man-yi caused heavy rain in different parts of the country.

