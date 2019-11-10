UrduPoint.com
Over 1.8Mln Bengladeshis Evacuating To Safe Shelters Ahead Of Approaching Cyclone Bulbul

Sun 10th November 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Over 1.8 million people are evacuating Bangladesh to over 4,000 shelters as part of the country's preparations for the approaching Cyclone Bulbul, which has already made landfall in eastern India, media reported.

According to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as cited by  the bdnews24.com news outlet, the government has taken the precautions to protect its residents from the storm.

Additionally, the government has prepared measures to carry out relief efforts after the storm travels through the region.

Earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh's Disaster Management Ministry's senior secretary Shah Kamal said that people from 14 vulnerable districts in the country were being evacuated, particularly in the southwestern coastal area, where the cyclone was likely to make the most impact.

According to the Indian Express media outlet, the cyclone has already made landfall in India's eastern state of West Bengal on Saturday evening with heavy rainfall and wind speed recorded at up to 140 km per hour (87 miles per hour). At least two deaths have been reported in India so far as a result of the cyclone.

