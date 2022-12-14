Over 190 People Die From Cholera in Haiti Since October - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Haitian Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 190 people have died from cholera since the beginning of the new outbreak in the country in October 2022.

The health ministry said that as of December 11, 191 people have died from cholera since October. Moreover, the health authority has recorded 1,262 confirmed cholera cases and 14,777 suspected cases, with 12,709 people having been hospitalized.

The Haitian National Department of Epidemiology, Laboratories, and Research said earlier that Haiti has recorded 1,220 confirmed cholera cases and that 280 people have died from the disease in eight regions of the county.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) handed over some 1.

17 million doses of cholera vaccine to Haiti. The delivery is expected to allow Haiti to carry out a cholera vaccination campaign in the Haitian communes of Carrefour, Tabarre, and Cite Soleil, the city of Delmas, as well as the capital Port-au-Prince - the most affected regions of the country by the disease.

Cholera is an acute bacterial infection transmitted through contaminated food or water whose symptoms include acute diarrhea. A person can potentially die from the illness within hours if untreated, but most people recover after exhibiting only mild symptoms with the help of oral rehydration solutions.