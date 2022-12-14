UrduPoint.com

Over 190 People Die From Cholera In Haiti Since October - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Over 190 People Die From Cholera in Haiti Since October - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Haitian Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 190 people have died from cholera since the beginning of the new outbreak in the country in October 2022.

The health ministry said that as of December 11, 191 people have died from cholera since October. Moreover, the health authority has recorded 1,262 confirmed cholera cases and 14,777 suspected cases, with 12,709 people having been hospitalized.

The Haitian National Department of Epidemiology, Laboratories, and Research said earlier that Haiti has recorded 1,220 confirmed cholera cases and that 280 people have died from the disease in eight regions of the county.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) handed over some 1.

17 million doses of cholera vaccine to Haiti. The delivery is expected to allow Haiti to carry out a cholera vaccination campaign in the Haitian communes of Carrefour, Tabarre, and Cite Soleil, the city of Delmas, as well as the capital Port-au-Prince - the most affected regions of the country by the disease.

Cholera is an acute bacterial infection transmitted through contaminated food or water whose symptoms include acute diarrhea. A person can potentially die from the illness within hours if untreated, but most people recover after exhibiting only mild symptoms with the help of oral rehydration solutions.

Related Topics

Water Died Port-au-Prince Oral Haiti October December From Million

Recent Stories

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

2 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

2 hours ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

3 hours ago
 Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant ..

Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant 'carnage'

3 hours ago
 Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through ..

Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through Chinese Refineries - Ex-Regula ..

3 hours ago
 Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel P ..

Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel Prices in Long Term - Ex-Regula ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.