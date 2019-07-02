UrduPoint.com
Over 190 People Hospitalized In Russia's Irkutsk Region Over Floods - Emergencies Ministry

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) More than 190 people were hospitalized in Russia's Irkutsk Region, which is hit by heavy floods, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday in a statement.

According to earlier official figures, the floods left 751 people in need of medical assistance and 153 of them hospitalized.

"Since June 25, the floods hit 96 settlements in six districts [of the Irkutsk Region]. More than 10,000 residential houses, where almost 33,000 people live, have been damaged. According to the Irkutsk regional center for disaster medicine, about 1,300 people have requested for medical assistance.

A total of 191 people, including 38 children, have been hospitalized, primarily because of hypothermia," the statement said.

Some 2,600 people, including 574 children, have been evacuated from the disaster-hit areas. A total of 676 people, including 245 children, are remaining in 15 temporary accommodation facilities.

The state of emergency was declared in the Tulunsky, Chunsky, Nizhneudinsky, Tayshetsky, Ziminsky and Kuytunsky districts of the Irkutsk Region. Regional as well as Federal authorities are making efforts to provide those affected by the disaster with necessary aid.

