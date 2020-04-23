Over 190 Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past 24 Hours - Forest Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) More than 190 forest fires were extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of almost 19,500 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, over the past day on April 22, a total of 194 forest fires on an area of 19,486 hectares were put out in Russia," the service said.