UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 190 Wildfires Extinguished In Russia Over Past 24 Hours - Forest Protection Service

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 09:30 AM

Over 190 Wildfires Extinguished in Russia Over Past 24 Hours - Forest Protection Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) More than 190 forest fires were extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours on an area of almost 19,500 hectares, the Aerial Forest Protection Service (Avialesookhrana) said.

"According to the regional forestry monitoring services, over the past day on April 22, a total of 194 forest fires on an area of 19,486 hectares were put out in Russia," the service said.

Related Topics

Russia April

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 minutes ago

In a first, Ministry of Science and Technology Mem ..

26 minutes ago

Revenue target of Rs 5.1 trillion likely to be set ..

51 minutes ago

PM, US President discuss COVID-19 challenges; bila ..

58 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 5 ..

9 hours ago

Islamic Development Bank offers financing support ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.