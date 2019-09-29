UrduPoint.com
Over 1,900 Complaints Received Since Afghan Presidential Vote Finished - Commission

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 06:50 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) As many as 1,954 complaints over fraud in the presidential vote have been received and registered by the Afghan Electoral Complaints Commission (ECC) since polling stations closed on Saturday, the head of the Commission said.

"On Sunday till 12:00 p. m. [07:30 a. m. GMT], the ECC has registered 1,954 complaints, and the most of them, 809 complaints, have been registered in Kabul. Complaints will be taken for the next two days, results will be announced within two weeks after a thorough investigation and evaluation," Zahra Bayan Shinwari, the ECC head, said at a news conference.

Previous reports indicated that 1,869 complaints were received by the commission.

Qasim Ilyasi, the spokesman and the secretary of the ECC, said at the news conference that the assessment showed that the elections were more transparent than before.

Afghan citizens voted on Saturday to elect the country's president in an election that saw around 9.5 million people registered for casting their ballots.

However, the election process was threatened by attacks, launched by the Taliban Islamist group, which vowed to disrupt the voting and staged a number of attacks across the country.

