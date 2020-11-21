Over 1,900 Refugees Returned to Karabakh From Armenia on Friday - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Over 1,900 refugees returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On November 20, 2020, Russian peacekeepers escorted another convoy of buses and personal vehicles with refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. Twenty-three buses and 250 private cars proceeded from Yerevan to the main square of the city of Stepanakert, accompanied by patrols of Russian peacekeeping contingent and military police .

.. More than 1900 people returned to their homes over the day," the statement says.

The Interdepartmental Center for Humanitarian Response leads and controls ensuring the security of the return of refugees and the movement across the contact line. Since November 14, about 6,000 residents, who previously left their homes, returned to Stepanakert.

"The safety of the movement of buses across the contact line for the return of civilians to their homes in Stepanakert was ensured by Russian servicemen," the ministry added.