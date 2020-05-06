Over 19,000 Stolen Archaeological Artifacts Recovered During Global Operations - Interpol

The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) said in a statement on Wednesday that more than 19,000 stolen archaeological artifacts and artworks from war-torn countries were recovered during global operations carried out by Interpol, Europol and World Customs Organization joint forces

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) said in a statement on Wednesday that more than 19,000 stolen archaeological artifacts and artworks from war-torn countries were recovered during global operations carried out by Interpol, Europol and World Customs Organization joint forces.

The coordinated operations to crack down arts trafficking were named Athena II and Pandora IV.

"More than 19,000 archaeological artefacts and other artworks have been recovered as part of a global operation spanning 103 countries and focusing on the dismantlement of international networks of art and antiquities traffickers," the statement said.

According to Interpol, a total of 101 suspects were arrested, while 300 probes were launched as part of the operations.