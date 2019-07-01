UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1Mln Attended Russian Army-2019 Defense Forum In 6 Days - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:53 AM

Over 1Mln Attended Russian Army-2019 Defense Forum in 6 Days - Defense Ministry

Over one million people in 35 Russian cities and towns have attended exhibitions during the six-day International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, which ended with a closing ceremony on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Over one million people in 35 Russian cities and towns have attended exhibitions during the six-day International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, which ended with a closing ceremony on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A total number of guests and participants exceeded one million people within six days of the forum's work," the ministry said.

The ministry also stressed that 101 defense companies from 14 foreign countries, namely Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, China, France, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, organized their exhibitions as part of the forum.

Up to 10 national expositions of defense enterprises of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, China, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Turkey, Thailand, South Africa and other countries were presented as well.

In addition, representatives from 120 foreign countries took part in the forum in the Moscow region, 41 of them were high-level delegates. Over 700 representatives of foreign military departments attended the event.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 started in Patriot Park in the Moscow Region on Tuesday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the forum's official media partner.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Thailand Iran Moscow Russia Turkey China France Armenia Azerbaijan Belarus South Africa Kazakhstan Latvia United Arab Emirates Sunday Media Event From Million

Recent Stories

This is how Pakistan can still qualify for the sem ..

8 minutes ago

Durant opts for Nets as NBA free agent frenzy begi ..

12 minutes ago

EU requires new electric cars to emit noise to ens ..

12 minutes ago

S. Korea's exports down 13.5 pct in June amid U.S. ..

12 minutes ago

New Zealand bans single-use plastic bags

26 minutes ago

Mahira Khan is pleased to be a part of national yo ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.