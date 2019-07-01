Over 1Mln Attended Russian Army-2019 Defense Forum in 6 Days - Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Over one million people in 35 Russian cities and towns have attended exhibitions during the six-day International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, which ended with a closing ceremony on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A total number of guests and participants exceeded one million people within six days of the forum's work," the ministry said.

The ministry also stressed that 101 defense companies from 14 foreign countries, namely Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, China, France, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, organized their exhibitions as part of the forum.

Up to 10 national expositions of defense enterprises of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, China, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Turkey, Thailand, South Africa and other countries were presented as well.

In addition, representatives from 120 foreign countries took part in the forum in the Moscow region, 41 of them were high-level delegates. Over 700 representatives of foreign military departments attended the event.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 started in Patriot Park in the Moscow Region on Tuesday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the forum's official media partner.