UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1Mln Children In US Tested Positive For Coronavirus - Academy Of Pediatrics

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:20 AM

Over 1Mln Children in US Tested Positive for Coronavirus - Academy of Pediatrics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) More that 1 million of children in the United States have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, the American academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said in a statement.

"As of Nov. 12, a total of 1,039,464 children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic," the AAP said on Monday. "In the one-week period ending Nov. 12th, there were 111,946 new cases in children, which is substantially larger than any previous week in the pandemic.

"

AAP President Sally Goza said they have not seen a virus flash through the communities in this way since before the vaccines for measles and polio were available.

Goza said the AAP is calling on the US government to immediately implement a new national strategy to reduce the spread of the virus and address other related issues.

In addition, Goza cited a national survey noting that 14 percent of parents reported worsening behavioral health of their children.

Related Topics

Polio United States Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

3 hours ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

3 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

3 hours ago

British diplomat in China earns hero status after ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

3 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.