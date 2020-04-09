Over 1Mln Coronavirus Tests Conducted in Russia - Consumer Rights Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Over 1 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia so far, with 171,000 people remaining under medical supervision due to suspicions they may be infected, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Thursday.

"Over 1 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation. As many as 171,000 people remain under doctors' control," the watchdog said in a statement.

Russia has confirmed 8,672 COVID-19 cases in 81 regions, with 63 fatalities.